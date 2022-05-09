MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday afternoon cast his ballot in his hometown Davao City, hours after his daughter, vice-presidential aspirant Sara Duterte-Carpio, voted.

Duterte, 77, who did not endorse any presidential bet for this year's elections, voted nearly 5 p.m. at Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Matina Crossing.

Supporters greeted Duterte upon his arrival. He was clad in dark blue polo with the Philippine flag pinned on the left collar.

The President earlier said he wanted the next president to be a lawyer and a good judge of character. He also urged his successor to continue his drug war.

Duterte's six-year term ends on June 30.

- Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

