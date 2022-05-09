The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Basilan reported 3 incidents of ballot snatching in the southern province Monday morning, one of which was successful.

Lawyer Vidzfar Julie, Comelec Basilan's provincial election supervisor, confirmed that a group of men successfully snatched some ballots from Precinct 008CDE in Tipo-Tipo Central School at around 10 a.m.

Julie has yet to disclose how many ballots were stolen from the election precinct.

Security forces prevented another group that tried to snatch other ballots. But the ballots were destroyed after they were drenched by a bottle of indelible ink during the commotion, Julie said.

Soldiers fired warning shots in a third ballot snatching attempt. Suspects threw the ballots in the mud before escaping, the official added.

Julie said recommendations would be made to the Comelec en banc, which would decide if failure of elections in Tipo-Tipo should be declared.

The official also confirmed that a brawl disturbed the voting in Hadji Mohammad Adjul town, while he is still verifying another reported commotion in Sumisip.

Thousands of police, soldiers, and members of the Philippine Coast Guard have fanned out across the archipelago to help secure polling stations and ballots, escort election officials, and guard checkpoints.

As of Sunday, there had been 16 "validated election-related incidents" since Jan. 9, including 4 shootings, said national police spokesman Brig. Gen. Roderick Alba.

That compares with 133 incidents during the 2016 presidential elections.

- With reports from Queenie Casimiro; Agence France-Presse