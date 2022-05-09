Colmenares, Labog, Espiritu, Cabonegro cast vote for #Halalan2022

MANILA — Senatorial bets from progressive groups cast their votes on Monday for the 2022 elections.
Former Bayan Muna Rep. Neri Colmenares voted around noontime at Don Alejandro Roces Sr. Science and Technology High School in Quezon City.
This is his third attempt to run for Senate after failing to snatch a seat in 2016 and 2019.
Labor leader Elmer Bong Labog was with his family to vote at Parañaque Central Elementary School.
Under the Makabayang Koalisyon ng Mamamayan (Makabayan), both Labog and Colmenares endorsed the bid of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.
Partido Lakas ng Masa senatorial bet Roy Cabonegro cast his vote around 8 a.m. at Bliss Elementary School in Silang, Cavite.
Atty. Luke Espiritu followed suit and voted at Pedro P. Cruz Elementary School in Mandaluyong around 11 a.m.
PLM has also supported the bid of Colmenares and Labog despite the latter backing the Leni-Kiko tandem.
Only 12 senators will be elected this year.
