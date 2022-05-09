Colmenares, Labog, Espiritu, Cabonegro cast vote for #Halalan2022

MANILA — Senatorial bets from progressive groups cast their votes on Monday for the 2022 elections.

Martial law survivor Atty. @ColmenaresPH now in Quezon City to cast his vote. He, along with Makabayan bloc, endorsed the bid of VP @lenirobredo and Sen. @kikopangilinan #Halalan2022 | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/GrWUXTZ4Fl — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) May 9, 2022

Former Bayan Muna Rep. Neri Colmenares voted around noontime at Don Alejandro Roces Sr. Science and Technology High School in Quezon City.

This is his third attempt to run for Senate after failing to snatch a seat in 2016 and 2019.

LOOK: Labor leader @KaBongLabog casts his vote with his family at Parañaque Central Elementary School. He, together with Colmenares and Makabayan bloc, endorsed @lenirobredo and @kikopangilinan #Halalan2022 | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/O9cvCuELZM — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) May 9, 2022

Labor leader Elmer Bong Labog was with his family to vote at Parañaque Central Elementary School.

Under the Makabayang Koalisyon ng Mamamayan (Makabayan), both Labog and Colmenares endorsed the bid of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

Senatorial candidate Roy Cabonegro voted at around 8am at the Bliss Elementary School in Silang, Cavite.

📸 Roy Cabonegro pic.twitter.com/7Mf6mYM6OV — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) May 9, 2022

Partido Lakas ng Masa senatorial bet Roy Cabonegro cast his vote around 8 a.m. at Bliss Elementary School in Silang, Cavite.

Senatorial candidate Luke Espiritu voted at Pedro P. Cruz Elementary School, Maria Clara Street in Mandaluyong at around 11am.

📸 Team Luke Espiritu pic.twitter.com/66AF9OL6ab — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) May 9, 2022

Atty. Luke Espiritu followed suit and voted at Pedro P. Cruz Elementary School in Mandaluyong around 11 a.m.

PLM has also supported the bid of Colmenares and Labog despite the latter backing the Leni-Kiko tandem.

Only 12 senators will be elected this year.

RELATED VIDEO