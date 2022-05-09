Challenger to Albay Gov. Bichara widening lead

Incumbent Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara is poised to lose his seat following the 2022 National and Local Elections.

Based on partial and unofficial results Monday night, Bichara's rival – Legazpi Mayor Noel Rosal – had 323,277 votes compared to the incumbent governor's 157,981 votes.

In third place is independent candidate Rodel Luna (2,749 votes) and Mar Bacuil (1,425 votes).

These results were based on 67.54 percent of election returns submitted as of 9:32 p.m.

