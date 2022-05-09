Voters in Sarangani find their names at a local precinct. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Various sectors are seeking extended voting hours for the 2022 polls, following multiple reports of malfunctioning vote counting machines (VCMs).

"We have received numerous reports regarding stalled voting because of defective vote counting machines and corrupted SD cards. Precincts will close in less two hours -- with millions at risk of being disenfranchised," Gabriela party-list said in a statement.

On social media platform Twitter, citizens are calling for an extension of the voting hours, which ends 7:00 pm.

As of 6:58 pm, the #ExtendvotingHoursPH was the second top trending topic, with over 16,000 tweets.

The Kabataan party-list lamented that voters should not "suffer over the failures of the system and the Comelec itself."

Poll watchdog Konta Daya also urged voters to "stay in line."

Comelec chair Saidamen Balt Pangarungan in a press conference Monday afternoon said there would be no extension but "everyone within the vicinity of the voting center,” would be accommodated.

Earlier in the day, reports of malfunctioning VCMs marred the polls in many precincts nationwide, forcing voters to leave their ballots for election officers to feed in the machines. Those who refused to hand in their ballots waited for the VCMs to get repaired or replaced.

Commissioner Marlon Casquejo said at least 168 VCMs and 176 SD Cards were defective and had to be replaced on election day.

There are nearly 67 million registered voters for the Philippines' 2022 national and local elections, where over 18,000 positions are up for grabs.

The May 9 election is the country's first major polls since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Voters are required to wear masks and practice social distancing in cramped schools.

Voting hours on the May 9, 2022 national and local elections was scheduled from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., or an hour longer than the duration of the 2019 midterm polls.

For live election results, see ABS-CBN News Halalan results.

For live updates, see ABS-CBN News' Liveblog here.

- With reports from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News