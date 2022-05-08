Bongbong Marcos casts vote in Batac

ILOCOS NORTE - Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. cast his vote in the city of Batac in Ilocos Norte Monday, just minutes after polling precincts opened all over the country for the 2022 elections.

Marcos arrived past 7 a.m. with an entourage of staff and security detail, before marking his ballot at a classroom precinct in Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School.

With him were his sister Irene Marcos, his son Ferdinand Alexander "Sandro" Marcos III, and incumbent Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos-Manotoc.

After Bongbong Marcos cast his ballot, shouts of "BBM! BBM! BBM!" could be heard outside the classroom where he voted.

The former senator and his entourage then left the voting precinct and went to a church in Batac, where he was met by his mother Imelda Marcos.

There are at least 6,494 registered voters at Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School, which is the biggest voting precinct in Batac. The city is the hometown of Bongbong's father, the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos.

Pre-election surveys showed Marcos Jr heading for a landslide. He had a double-digit lead over closest rival Leni Robredo in the latest surveys and she will need a low turnout or a late surge of support to get over the line.

But his campaign has also been plagued with issues regarding his refusal to attend most major presidential debates, and alleged use of online trolls to whitewash the history of his father's rule through Martial Law between 1972 to 1986.

Political analyst Richard Heydarian warned a Marcos win could enable Marcos Jr to make constitutional changes to entrench his power and weaken democracy.

"(Rodrigo) Duterte never had the discipline and wherewithal to push his authoritarian agenda to its logical extreme," Heydarian said.

"That historic opportunity could fall on the lap of the Marcoses."

In Ilocos Norte, more than 80 percent of its 434,114 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots.

Four of Marcos' relatives are running for different positions in the province: his son Sandro, his nephew Matthew Marcos Manotoc, and cousins Angelo Marcos Barba and Michael Marcos Keon.

Sandro is running for 1st district representative in a hotly-contested race with incumbent Ria Christina Fariñas. It is believed that his running against Fariñas has prompted her father, former governor Rodolfo "Rudy" Fariñas, to run for governor against incumbent Marcos Manotoc.

The Fariñas and Marcos families used to be allies but fell into conflict after then Congressman Rudy Fariñas launched an investigation into the use of Tobacco Excise Taxes during Senator Imee Marcos' time as Ilocos Norte Governor from 2010 to 2019.

Another one of Bongbong's cousins, Michael Marcos Keon, is also running for the mayoralty of Laoag City. But the Marcos clan has instead backed the candidacy of one of Keon's rivals, Vicentito "Tito" Lazo.

- with reports by Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News, and Agence France-Presse.

