Barangay tanod shot by gunmen in Cebu

Unidentified gunmen shot a village watchman in front of the Zapatera Elementary School in Cebu City Monday night, police said.

The victim was identified as Bryan Mabaga, a barangay tanod of Barangay Lorega who was deployed at the polling center.

According to Police Lt. Col. Ryan Devaras, deputy director of the Cebu City Police Office, the victim was eating with other barangay tanods when two men on a motorcycle shot him multiple times. He sustained wounds on his torso and neck.

He was brought to the nearest hospital and is under critical condition.

“We cannot classify this yet as election related since the motive is unidentified,” said Devaras.

Police are looking into personal grudge as motive behind the attack.

