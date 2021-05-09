PNP chief Eleazar orders reshuffle in key positions

MANILA - The country's top cop has ordered a reshuffle in key positions within the Philippine National Police.

Newly installed Philippine National Police chief Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Saturday ordered the transfer of 11 police officials to new positions.

Among those who were transferred were Southern Police District director PBGen. Eliseo Cruz, who is now the new director of Police Regional Office 4A.

PBGen. Felipe Natividad, on the other hand, was transferred from PRO 4A to the Special Action Force.

PBGen. Nelson Bondoc of the Northern Police District was named the new director of PRO 4B.

JUST IN: PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar orders fresh reshuffle in key positions.



SPD chief BGen Eliseo Cruz is Calabarzon director, vice BGen Felipe Natividad, who is designated new director of the SAF.



BGen Nelson Bondoc leaves the NPD to become new MIMAROPA chief. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/yXTF0QIhWo — Raffy Sison Santos (@raffsantos) May 9, 2021

The reshuffle came days after Eleazar took over the PNP top post, replacing Police Major. Gen. Debold Sinas.

Eleazar, the sixth PNP chief under President Rodrigo Duterte’s term, will serve as head of the more than 220,000 strong police force for about 6 months as he reaches the PNP's mandatory retirement age of 56 on Nov. 13.

RELATED VIDEO