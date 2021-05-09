DFA reports 3 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 18,540 as 3 new cases were recorded Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported no new recovery and 1 new fatality.

Today's tally of new cases is the second lowest this month since May 2, when DFA reported no new cases.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 6,031 as 11,349 of those infected have recovered, while 1,160 have died.

There are currently 94 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,180 in the Asia Pacific, 941 in Europe, 3,795 in the Middle East and Africa, and 115 in the Americas.

The DFA received reports of 3 new COVID-19 cases, no new recovery and 1 new fatality among Filipinos abroad today.@teddyboylocsin #DFAForgingAhead#WeHealAsOne pic.twitter.com/pEyeWHeksO — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) May 9, 2021

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,101,990 people. The tally includes 18,472 deaths, 1,022,224 recoveries, and 61,294 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 147.8 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Turkey leading countries with the most number of cases.

LINK TO: running tally: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html

More than 3.2 million have died worldwide because of the disease, while some 93.7 million already recovered.

