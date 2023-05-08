Senate Blue Ribbon panel postpones hearing on 'sugar fiasco 2.0'

A vendor arranges her stock of sugar at a store in Barangka Street in Mandaluyong City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Senate Blue Ribbon committee’s much awaited hearing on the controversial Sugar Order No. 6 finally commenced Monday after three months of waiting.

The twist, however, is that the panel’s first public hearing only lasted around 30 minutes before it was discontinued.

Panel chairman Sen. Francis Tolentino ruled for the hearing adjournment due to the non-appearance of Agriculture Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban, who also sits as Officer-in-Charge of the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA); Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual; and Secretary Arsenio Balisacan of the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA).

“The findings of this committee will not be based on speculations, but on merits that is presented... Without objections on the part of my colleagues, this committee hearing is hereby postponed, until further notice,” Tolentino declared before banging the gavel.

A seeming technical issue, however, occurred as Tolentino delivered the line, as shown by his non-recognition of Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III who was trying to butt in virtually.

Prior to this, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, who was at the hearing, reported to the panel that Panganiban is currently in an official mission in Washington, DC. and will be there until May 13.

Pascual on the other hand is attending a series of ASEAN-related meetings in Indonesia and will be staying there until the ASEAN Summit.

Balisacan, meanwhile, is in Vancouver, Canada for a previously arranged schedule and will be away until May 11.

“Hindi po natin mahahalukay yung nilalaman nito kung wala po yung mga nabanggit ko. So, they are vital to the investigation that his committee will be undertaking. Kaya mahihirapan po siguro tayong tumuloy kung wala sila,” Tolentino said.

Bersamin then assured the panel that he will “exert all effort” to ensure the attendance of the three in the next hearing.

He also assured his attendance in the next hearing since he is being linked to the issue.

It was Senator Risa Hontiveros, through Resolution 497 filed last Februay 9, who sought an investigation on the 440,000 metric tons of sugar from Thailand that allegedly entered Subic Port ahead of Sugar Order No. 6.

In her resolution, Hontiveros stressed that the earliest entry here of imported sugar must be March 1, 2023, and not February 9, due to the absence of SRA-approved SO-6.

A visibly disappointed Hontiveros delivered an opening statement, and repeatedly hit Panganiban for not attending the hearing.

Hontiveros also zeroed in on the three traders that were able to corner the 440K metric tons of sugar covered by SO-6.

In previous press briefings, Hontiveros shared her fears that the three trader -- All Asian Countertrade Inc, Sucden Philippines and Edison Lee Marketing Corporation – used connections to corner the transaction.

In previous interviews, Hontiveros even dubbed the said transaction as “Sugar Fiasco 2.0.”



