PSA registers 78.49-M Filipinos for National ID project

The Philippine Statistics Authority has registered a total of 78.49 million Filipinos for its national identification (ID) project as of May 8, 2023.

Fred Sollesta, PSA PhilSys Registry Office OIC and Deputy National Statistician, said that of that number, the PSA has generated 74.19 million PhilSys Numbers (PSN), which is a unique and randomly-generated 12-digit permanent identification number assigned to every citizen or resident alien upon successful registration to PhilSys. He said the PSA is planning to finish the creation of digital credentials and PSNs of registered Filipinos by end of May or early June.

The PSA has printed 37 million national IDs, of which 29.84 million have been delivered by PhilPost, Sollesta said.

PSA has also issued and delivered 31.54 million ePhilIDs to registered Filipinos through door-to-door delivery.

The PSA is targeting 92 million registrants by end of June 2023.

In the interview, Sollesta said his office has yet to receive an official invitation to a proposed investigation by Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III on the delayed issuance of national identification cards.

Pimentel earlier said he received reports of people who received their IDs with blurry images and incorrect personal information.

Sollesta said the downloadable ePhilIDs are considered valid and will be accepted by financial institutions.