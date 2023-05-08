PH Navy welcomes two brand new missile-capable Shaldag MK V fast attack interdiction craft-missile (FAIC-M) in a christening ceremony at Navy Sea Systems Command in Cavite City on Monday. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

CAVITE — The arrival of two brand new missile-capable vessels is expected to boost the Philippine Navy’s capability to protect the country’s littoral zones.

The fast attack interdiction craft missiles (FAIC-M) are among the nine acquired by the Department of National Defense from Israel.

“In a rapidly changing world, the Philippine Navy is at a critical juncture. Security dynamics are constantly evolving and the need for capability upgrades has been more apparent in our maritime defense,” Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci, flag officer in command of the Philippine Navy, said in his speech during the christening ceremony at Fort San Felipe in Cavite City on Monday.

He went on: “Our archipelagic nature demands that we secure our territorial waters and protect our maritime interests with unwavering determination. Thus, as we continue to fulfill our mandate towards mission accomplishment, we are also embarking on a transformative journey to upgrade our defense capabilities and forge a path to self-reliance.”

The new vessels were christened BRP Gener Tinangag (PG-903) and BRP Domingo Deluana (PG-905). Both are members of the Philippine Marine Corps and recipients of the Medal of Valor.

Corporal Tinangag was killed while trying to save his comrades during the Battle of Marawi in 2017.

Sergeant Deluana, meanwhile, was hit and killed by an RPG blast during the campaign against the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in Maguindanao in 2000.

The families of the deceased officers were in attendance.

“Isa siyang mabuting kasama, mapagmahal at maalalahanin,” Jasmin Joy Escobido, widow of Tinangag, told reporters.

“Nawala ‘yung papa niya, talagang bata pa siya (son), hindi niya masyadong nakasama… Nakakaproud si papa mo... Tingnan mo, ang papa mo, kahit wala siya, maging proud ka kasi kahit wala siya, nakikilala pa rin siya na parang andito lang siya,” she added.

“Natutuwa kaming family. Proud ako na kahit 23 years na siyang namatay ay nabigyan siya ng ganitong magandang tulong dito sa Hukbong Dagat,” Marilyn Juatno, sister of Deluana, said.

“Nalulungkot din. Kung buhay sana siya, natatamasa niya ang ganitong awards. Pero kahit naawardan man siya, wala na ho.”

Currently, the country has four Shaldag Mark V vessels. Two were formally commissioned in November last year and are deployed to the West Philippine Sea and Southern Philippines. Two more are expected to arrive within the year.

The remaining three are slated to be built and installed at the upgraded shipbuilding center of the Philippine Navy in Cavite.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, who led the christening ceremony, gave his commitment to supporting the Armed Forces of the Philippines' modernization program.

“Sana madoblehan natin ito at ang Senado, itutulak—kinausap ko na silang lahat—na huwag pumayag na ang ating mga sundalo at Navy personnel, nakasakay lamang sa rubber boat at pinaglalaban ang sovereignty ng ating bansa,” Zubiri said in an interview with the media.

“Kung hindi mapasok sa NEP, national expenditure program, we are willing to make adjustments in the budget 'pag dumating na sa Kongreso at Senado… to push for a more modern Navy,” he added.

Zubiri stressed, it is important to develop a credible defense posture for the country amid tensions on Philippine waters and security challenges in the region.

