Courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard



MANILA - The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has shifted to search and retrieval operations for the four persons who went missing after a dive yacht sank in the waters in Tubbataha, Palawan on April 30.

In a statement Monday, the PCG said their Palawan office will work with a third party in conducting the retrieval operation that started Sunday.

The owner, two guests, and a dive master of the M/Y Dream Keeper have yet to be found. The PCG had previously rescued 28 people aboard the yacht.

M/Y Dream Keeper departed from San Remegio, Cebu last April 27 and arrived at the famed Tubbataha Reef around 10 p.m. of April 29.

The PCG deployed BRP Melchora Aquino to carry out the search and rescue.

Three United States air assets also helped with the search and rescue.

