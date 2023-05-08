P600k worth of cigarettes nabbed in Sarangani

MANILA -- Authorities on Saturday seized 600,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes off the coast of Sarangani.

In a statement, the Philippine Coast Guard said 20 boxes of cigarettes from Tinakarang, Marore Island, Indonesia were nabbed in an operation in Barangay Taliac, Maasim, Sarangani Province.

Indonesians nationals Fadli Machamud and Fajar Antanari were on board the motorbanca carrying the cigarettes. They were brought to the Maasim Police Station so cases could be filed against them.

The cigarettes were turned over to the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for proper disposal.