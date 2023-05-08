No money wasted over tuna recall for gov't food packs: DSWD

Watch more News on iWantTFC

No money will be wasted over the government's recall of thousands of tuna cans included in relief packs for areas affected by the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro, the Department of Social Welfare and Development said Monday.

DSWD Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez said the procurement of tuna cans for government relief packs is under a framework agreement wherein the government only pays for what is consumed.

"Under procurement law, we will only pay for what is consumed," he said in a TeleRadyo interview.

"Hindi nilustay ang pera ng taumbayan," he added.

The DSWD earlier ordered a recall of thousands of cans of tuna packed with other relief goods, which were distributed in Oriental Mindoro, following complaints that they were expired. Some residents in Calapan City said the tuna included in the food packs tasted different.

Similar complaints were received in Batangas, Cavite and Sorsogon.

DSWD Mimaropa Regional Director Leonardo Reynoso said some 60,000 family food packs will be replaced in the province.

Lopez, however, assured residents that the cans of tuna were not expired, saying all relief goods must have a minimum 2 years before expiration.

"These are not spoiled or expired," he said in Tagalog.

"The issue of palatability has come in...Baka hindi pasok sa panlasa ng ating kababayan. Baka may umay factor din kasi Feb 24 nung nagkaproblema tayo sa oil spill," he added.

The DSWD is set to meet with the supplier of the concerned tuna products today, May 8.

Lopez said that aside from the recall, DSWD may ask the supplier to replace their stocks or completely remove them from all relief packs.