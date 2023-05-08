A military disaster risk unit in Barangka, Marikina responding to the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses on Nov. 12, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued an executive order creating a disaster response and crisis management task force for a more unified and "whole-of-government" approach in addressing disasters in the Philippines, Malacañang said Monday.

In his executive order issued April 30, Marcos said he created the task force out of a need of one "that focuses only on disaster preparedness and response, and a clear unity of command to lead the government's efforts in confronting the challenges brought about by natural disasters using evidence-driven and science-based approach in crisis management."

The Disaster Response and Crisis Management Task Force will be composed of the following agencies:

- Office of the Executive Secretary

- Department of National Defense (DND)

- Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)

- Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)

- Department of Health (DOH)

- Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)

- Department of Science and Technology (DOST)

- Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)

- Department of Transportation (DOTr)

- Office of Civil Defense (OCD)

The task force was created on top of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC); it will convene with the said council for declaring and lifting of states of calamity in certain areas.

Also among the task force's functions including overseeing and coordinating preparation, monitoring and evaluation of disaster risk management (DRRM) plans and programs on disaster preparedness and response, as well as providing leadership in developing approaches to disaster prevention, mitigation and response, the Palace said.

"It is also tasked to collaborate with relevant government agencies and local governments, ensure an integrated approach in disaster preparedness and response, and deliver accessible assistance programs to affected communities," it added.

Marcos also mandated the task force to establish a "calibrated national disaster mobilization system," as well as to exercise oversight powers over government agencies with relevant mandates on disaster preparedness and response, and engage the assistance of consultants, experts and professional advisors.

The task force is also mandated to organize quick response groups to support regional and local disaster risk reduction management councils, which can be deployed during or before a disaster.

"The President will designate the task force’s chairperson and vice chairperson from among its members, with the member agencies also designating senior officials to act as their representatives to the task force," Malacañang said in a statement Monday.

"Through the whole-of-government approach, the President’s EO mandates all government agencies, including government-owned or controlled corporations and government financial institutions, as well as state universities and colleges, to provide the necessary support and assistance to the task force," it added.

Marcos also noted in his order that the Philippines is often visited by an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, with some of the strongest recorded to make landfall, notably Yolanda in 2013, Rolly in 2020, and Odette in 2021.

The Philippines is also susceptible to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

These conditions were among the reasons why Marcos created the said task force, his order read.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: