House subpanel nixes full face-to-face session, seeks to maintain hybrid system

MANILA — A subpanel rewriting the internal rules of the House of Representatives has decided to keep the hybrid system of sessions and hearings, House Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan told media on Monday.

"Yung sa subcommittee level may recommendation na kami pero aaprubahan pa ito ng committee on rules at the same time aaprubahan pa ito ng plenary so sa subcommittee level na pinamumunuan ni Cong. Sandro Marcos, napagkaisahan na po namin," Libanan said.

The development also came despite the improvement of the COVID 19 situation in the country and globally.

Libanan said the panel voted to keep the hybrid system despite moves from the Makabayan bloc to restore full face to face meetings and sessions.

"Nasa hybrid pa rin tayo dahil nakikita natin yung necessity nito atsaka advantage, at nakikita natin may surge na naman ng COVID so nasa hybrid pa rin tayo," Libanan said.

The House of Representatives switched to hybrid sessions and meetings at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when social distancing was a must to contain the spread of the disease.