House OKs 'no permit, no exam' prohibition act

MANILA - Voting 259-0, the House of Representatives approved House Bill 7584 or the "No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act," on third and final reading.

As explained by the fact sheet prepared by the Committee on Basic Education and Culture, the bill seeks to democratize access to quality basic education in the private basic education institutions and to allow learners with pending financial obligations to take examinations on meritorious grounds without curtailing the right of private schools to payment of tuition and other school fees.

The bill allows elementary and secondary learners enrolled in private basic education institutions, notwithstanding their unpaid financial obligations, to take periodic and final examinations.

Essentially, the bill allows students in private basic educational institutions to take examinations despite unpaid school fees if the same is due to emergencies, force majeure, and good cause or other justifiable reasons.

It likewise directs all private basic education institutions to adopt appropriate policies to allow learners on justifiable grounds to take the examinations as long as the parents or guardians of the learners will execute a promissory note for the settlement of outstanding financial obligation.

The deferment of payment should also not go beyond the school year, except when allowed by the private basic education institutions, according to HB 7584.

It also authorizes school authorities to withhold the issuance of transfer credentials to learners and refuse their enrollment in the next enrollment period until unpaid financial obligations are fully settled.

It provides administrative sanctions to private basic education institutions found guilty of violations.

It also provides administrative and disciplinary sanctions to parents, guardians, or learners found guilty of committing any act of fraud, falsehood or misrepresentation in availing the benefits provided.

“With this important legislation, we hope to democratize access to private basic education, and allow our learners the chance to take exams if they have valid reasons for the non-payment of their tuition and other school fees,” Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said in a statement.

“We acknowledge that there are unforeseen emergencies and events that could prevent a family from paying their obligations but this should not jeopardize the learning and welfare of students. We hope to help them overcome this difficulty while also providing safeguards for the private basic schools,” Speaker Romualdez added.

The House will submit the bill to the Senate for action.