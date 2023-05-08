House OKs benefits for line workers

Line men from an electrical contractor check electric meters at the Divisoria area in Manila in September 2022. File/Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Voting 259-0, the House of Representatives has approved House Bill 7561 or the "Line Workers Insurance and Benefits Act" on third and final reading.

As explained in the fact sheet submitted by the Committee on Energy, HB 7561 acknowledges the contributions of the line workers to the power utility sector by giving them mandatory insurance coverage and benefits.

The bill mandates that all line workers shall be entitled to life and accident or disability insurance benefits in accordance with the classification standards which provides for a minimum required coverage of P200,000 for small distribution utilities up to P1 million for mega large distribution utilities, and Two million pesos for transmission or grid operator.

The bill likewise mandates employers of line workers to grant retirement benefits, mortuary assistance, disability benefits, and reimbursement of actual medical expenses in case of death, accident, sickness, disability or injury sustained by the line worker in the line of duty.

It also provides that no benefits shall be given to any line worker or his beneficiary if and when the death, injury, or sickness happened during an unauthorized absence or abandonment of office or is caused by any of the following: willful intention to injure or kill oneself; notorious negligence; failure to observe safety protocols or exercise reasonable care for one's own safety; and commission of a crime by the line worker.

“The power industry is what energizes our economy, lights up our homes and allows us to live in comfort. And behind the energy sector are the line workers who risk their lives and limbs just to preserve and maintain our way of life,” said Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said in a statement.

“It is only right to afford them the benefits and protection due to them and their families for the perils they face in their line of work. This measure is in recognition of their immense contribution to our society and to nation-building,” he added.

House Bill 7561 states that line workers shall refer to persons “including crew, drivers, and helpers, who are directly responsible for the construction, installation, maintenance, reconstruction, and repair of overhead transmission and distribution electrical systems, including underground cables, electrical substations, and other related electrical equipment and facilities.”

It also includes line workers employed in private distribution utilities (PDUs), electric cooperatives (ECs), and transmission or grid operators, who shall be entitled to life, accident or disability insurance benefits.

The House will submit the bill to the Senate for action.

The House previously approved on 3rd and final reading House Bill (HB) No. 7426 with 282 votes to declare the 1st Monday of August as the “National Line Workers Appreciation Day” to recognize the service and important role of electric line workers in the country’s development.