House OKs Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act on final reading

MANILA — Voting 256-0, the House of Representatives has approved House Bill 7393 or the "Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act," on third and final reading.

As explained in its committee fact sheet, the bill prohibits and punishes financial crimes such as acting as money mule, performing social engineering schemes, and committing economic sabotage.

Under the bill, a money mule as a person who obtains, receives, acquires, transfers or withdraws money, funds or proceeds derived from crimes, offenses or social engineering schemes, and related prohibited acts.

On the other hand, it defines social engineering scheme as the use of deception or fraudulent means by a person to obtain confidential or personal information, including sensitive identifying information of another person.

It defines economic sabotage as a prohibited act committed by a syndicate, or committed in large scale or using a mass mailer.

"An act is deemed committed by a syndicate when carried out by a group of three or more persons conspiring and confederating with one another. It is deemed committed in large scale when perpetrated against three or more persons, individually or as a group," the fact sheet explained.

The bill was amended to state that banks and other financial institutions are mandated to ensure that access to their clients' accounts are protected by layers of security, including but not limited to multi-factor authentication (MFA), and other account-holder authentication and verification processes.

The bill penalizes persons found guilty of acting as money mules with imprisonment of six months and one day to six years (prison correctional), or a fine of at least P100,000 but not exceeding P200,000 or both.

It also penalizes persons performing social engineering schemes with imprisonment of six years and one day to twelve years (prison mayor), or a fine of at least P200,000 but not exceeding P500,000 or both. The maximum penalty shall be imposed if the victims include senior citizens aged 60 years old or above.

Meanwhile, it penalizes persons found guilty of offenses constituting economic sabotage with life imprisonment and a fine of not less than P1 million but not more than P5 million.