Security before the immigration counters check international passengers' passport and boarding pass at NAIA Terminal 3. 📷: Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- For Senator JV Ejercito, it's high time for the government to get rid of its existing electronic travel card or e-travel requirement to travelers.

He said that while personal care and continuous observance of health and safety protocol must still be followed, the requirement should have been scrapped a long time ago.

“Noon pa dapat yan ini-scrap, dapat madali lang basta madali lang kung mayroon tayong vaccine card. I travelled already to and from other places after pandemic. Hindi na nga ako hiningan ng vaccine card eh,” Ejercito said.

He made the remark days after the World Health Organization announced that it is lifting the world health emergency status on COVID-19.

"As long as there is proof of vaccine, I think that should be enough already. Kasi, 'yung nangyayari sa airport natin ano? Ang haba na nga ng pila sa immigration, mayroon pang pila... for the e-health pass or e-pass,” the senator said.

He added that he even almost got left behind by his flight to Europe because of the e-pass.

Ejercito also dismissed the need to maintain the declaration of public emergencies due to COVID considering the already controlled situation.

But in contrast to that, he said there is still a need to continue the information drive to encourage people to receive not only COVID vaccines but other ones too designed to fight various diseases.

For Ejercito, chairman of the Senate committee on health and demography, the most pressing need today is to improve the country’s health facilities.

