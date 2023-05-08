USec Carlito Galvez OIC DND, US during the closing ceremony for the Philippines United exercise Balikatan 38-2023 at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on April 28, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Department of National Defense OIC Carlito Galvez maintained the EDCA sites will help the Philippines respond to disasters.

In a press conference following an interagency meeting to discuss preparations for the country’s hosting of the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR), Galvez said the EDCA sites were able to respond to recent maritime disasters, including the sinking of vessels as well as the search for the missing tourists off Tubbataha.

Galvez said the Philippines will maximize the use of EDCA “in order to protect our tourism industry and at the same time respond to disasters,” pointing out that the Philippines is most vulnerable to climate change.

“As I have said earlier, the preparations of the EDCA is also for disaster risk reduction and also for climate change. if you look at the strategic areas that we have, these are the isolated areas especially those.. in the north… and also those… in Palawan," Galvez said.

"As you can see most of disasters are related to also those EDCA sites because most of the disasters we have right now, I think, are 3 instances of sinking vessel. And most of the EDCA sites were able to respond especially those tourists in Tubbataha Reef. So our inclination is that we will maximize the use of EDCA in order to protect our tourism industry and at the same time respond to disasters… as we have the presentation from the Usec in DENR, the Philippines is number 1 much vulnerable to climate change and with that we are prepared for establishing those EDCA sites for that purpose,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Philippines is hosting the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) on October 14-18, 2024 next year.

In a press conference following an interagency meeting to discuss preparations for the event, DENR Secretary Antonia Loyzaga said the event will be a venue to discuss best practices on disaster risk reduction and management, and help the country decrease its vulnerability to climate change.

“The Philippines need not be vulnerable. The idea to hold these conferences and these consultations and keep with our international commitments is to decrease the vulnerability of the country, bring us down from the top 1 where we are now, build adaptive capacity, build our capacity for resilient development. That’s the only way that we can in fact be less vulnerable and complete our journey toward sustainable development," Loyzaga said.

Expected to draw around 3,000 delegates from different UN member-countries in the Asia-Pacific, including Pacific Small Island Developing States, the conference serves as a main regional platform for promoting coordination and cooperation on accelerating and upscaling disaster risk reduction (DRR) strategies in the Asia-Pacific, which is considered to be the world's most-disaster prone region.

The DENR will head the preparations for the biennial event which is expected to assess progress on the implementation of the Sendai Framework, which aims by 2030 to reduce impacts on mortality, health, the economy, and infrastructure, while substantially increasing cooperation on disaster risk strategies and access to multi-hazard and early warning systems.

RELATED VIDEO: