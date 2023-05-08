DSWD seeks FDA help in testing 'smelly' canned tuna given as ayuda

MANILA -- The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Monday said it would ask the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to test the canned tunas being questioned by several beneficiaries in Oriental Mindoro over its alleged unpleasant smell.

The DSWD said the FDA will serve as the third party that will determine whether Ocean’s Best Tuna is safe for consumption.

“The DSWD will wait for the results of the FDA tests as this will determine objectively and scientifically whether the questioned canned tuna flakes is really safe for the consumption of the beneficiaries or not,” said DSWD spokesperson Romel Lopez.

Complaints on the tuna range from having “unacceptable and unusual taste” to being “unpalatable” and “smells like rotten eggs.”

“Until we have the full report of the FDA, we cannot categorically say if the complaints were due to taste preference or there is really contamination in the cans of Ocean’s Best Tuna,” Lopez added.

The DSWD earlier ordered a recall of thousands of cans of tuna packed with other relief goods, which were distributed in Oriental Mindoro, following complaints.

The DSWD added no money will be wasted over the recall.

