MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Monday revealed the Department of Justice might have to dismiss one of the pending complaints involving the missing cockfighting enthusiasts or "sabungeros," citing time constraints and lack of evidence.

"Hindi enough ang hawak na evidence para ating ma-charge ang isang tao at 'yung panahon ay kulang-kulang na,” he told reporters, clarifying that the complaint may still be refiled.

"Kasi we operate by periods here kung how many days that they can be pending, how many days prior to any action by the prosecutors for filing. But if we can’t file an information, we have to dismiss it without prejudice,” he explained.

Remulla however did not say which of the pending complaints involving the missing sabungeros will be dismissed.

Two cases have been filed in court involving an agent abducted by cops pretending to be NBI agents and a group of sabungeros who went to the Manila Arena.

He assured families of the missing sabungeros his department will continue pursuing the matter.

“Hindi naman kami bibitiw e. We will not be shirking from our duty. It’s just that technically, we have to do it but we are not running away from it because we still consider these cases to be open and we are waiting for them to be refiled at the proper time,” he said.

