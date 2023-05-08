MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) is optimistic that the Philippine Approach to Total Sanitation (PhATS) — a sanitation program strategy — will aid in achieving "zero" open defecation in communities.

Dr. Rosalind Vianzon, division chief of the DOH's Health Promotion Bureau, said the "wrong practice" remains in some communities or households.

"Meaning to say that, eventually, all communities or all households in the locality will now be abandoning the wrong practice of open defecation, given the reality that open defecation still plays a big role in the contamination of our water sources," she explained during a Senate joint committee hearing of the Committees on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking, focusing in water sustainability.

"Hopefully, in the long run, all municipalities, all provinces should be free or zero open defecation because they have already abandoned the poor practice anywhere in the bush," she added.

Vianzon shared water service providers should also have a water safety plan, which is "very crucial" in providing for safe and good quality water.

Data from the National Economic and Development Authoriy showed that in 2020, about 93.9 percent of families have access to basic sanitation, while, as of Aug. 2022, 43 percent of municipalities have recorded zero defecation.

In the same data, as of 2020, 91.6 percent of families have safe water supply coverage.

The committee hearing also tackled Sen. Pia Cayetano's Senate Bill No. 16 or the Water Sustainability Act, which will create a Philippine Water Sustainability Framework to consolidate "all existing frameworks prepared by all government agencies for water management and sustainability."