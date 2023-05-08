The Plaza Miranda in Manila on May 5, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — While COVID-19 is no longer considered a global health emergency, the pandemic is nowhere near over, an infectious diseases expert said Monday.

"Hindi nila sinasabi na tapos na ang pandemya. Hindi nila sinasabi tapos na ang COVID. Nandiyan pa 'yan," Dr. Edsel Salvana said in a televised briefing. "Pero natuto na tayong mabuhay na malaya, na hindi tayo nagtatago sa ating mga bahay."

The World Health Organization last week declared that the COVID-19 no longer constitutes a global health emergency.

The move came after the WHO's independent emergency committee on the COVID crisis agreed during its 15th meeting that the crisis no longer merited the organization's highest level of alert.

But WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned the decision did not mean the danger was over, cautioning that the emergency status could be reinstated if the situation changes.

The UN health agency first declared the so-called public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) over the crisis on Jan. 30, 2020.

That was just weeks after the mysterious new viral disease was first detected in China and when fewer than 100 cases and no deaths had been reported outside that country.

For Salvana, a member of the Department of Health's technical advisory group, WHO's declaration meant that the COVID-19 situation has become manageable.

"Sinasabi ng WHO na 'yung naging impact ng COVID sa araw-araw ngayon ay mas kontrolado na. Hindi na siya kasing deadly nung wala pa tayong bakuna. Napi-predict na natin kung ano 'yung nangyayari," he said.

The Philippines on Sunday recorded 1,920 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising its tally 4,102,788.

The nationwide positivity rate or the percentage of tests turning out positive for COVID-19 is 19.9 percent, beyond the 5 percent WHO threshold.

So far, some 66,453 people have died from COVID-19 in the country.

The WHO placed the global death toll at 20 million.

