Filipino repatriates from Sudan receive aid upon their arrival in the Philippines on Sunday night. Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- Ninety-nine more Filipino repatriates from Sudan arrived in the Philippines on Sunday night.

Some of the repatriates recounted their hardships they endured.

Myzell Bitar, a 53-year-old teacher who worked in Sudan for 16 years, shared the difficulties she faced in trying to flee the conflict-stricken country.

"Pagod, gutom, puyat, lahat yun dinanasa namin. Humiga talaga kami sa semento na karton lang yung ano para lang makalikas. Apat na araw kaming naghihirap then nagtravel kami ng almost 18 hours para makarating ng Cairo," she said.

Despite the difficulties, she expressed her relief and gratitude for arriving safely in the Philippines.

"Nakahinga ako ng maluwag. Lalo na yung bumababa na yung plane namin dito at least talagang hirap man dahil kailangan pa rin naming magtrabaho...pero kaysa naman sa mamatay kami," Bitar said.

Marietta Beitong, who has been working in Sudan since 2004, shared her sadness in losing her job.

"Nakakalungkot din siyempre nawalan kami ng trabaho. Gusto ko sanang mag abroad ulit, pano may pinagagawang bahay, hindi natapos ang sakit. Ang sakit-sakit," Beitong said.

She also shared her experience living in the conflict zone, where they had to hide whenever missiles fell near their homes.

"Yung dalawang bloke lang mula sa bahay mo yung missile na bumabagsak... Nagtatago kami sa gilid ng kama namin, sa aparador tapos sa sala kami lahat haharang namin lahat... May time na pumapasok na sila sa bahay-bahay, yun ang kinakatakot namin," she recalled.

She expressed her gratitude in making it home safely.

"Sa 19 years ko first time kong naranasan. 'Di naman ako magpapabalik balik kung pangit yung sitwasyon, yung trabaho medyo maganda yung bigayan ngayon nawala lahat. Eh okay lang at least nakauwi ng buhay," she added.

The latest batch of homecoming marks the highest number of repatriates returning from Sudan amidst the worsening conflict in the region.

The Department of Migrant Workers, led by Sec. Susan Ople, distributed a cash aid of 50,000 pesos and a care package containing food, water and vitamins to assist the returnees.

In addition to that, they conducted a debriefing to help the repatriated Filipinos transition back to the Philippines.

