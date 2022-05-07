Robredo sees self as 'vehicle’ for Filipinos’ love

MAKATI - Vice President Leni Robredo delivered her most impassioned speech yet at her miting de avance in Makati on Saturday night, two days before the May 9 polls.

Veering away from her usual spiels in rallies where she talks about seeking candidates’ track records and “resibo (receipts)” or public services done beyond campaign period, Robredo spoke of the Filipino people’s love for one another.

This love, she said, was seen evidently and vividly in the past three months of her people’s campaign.

“Bawat isa sa inyo patunay hindi lahat natutulog ngayon isinusulat ang kasaysayan,” she told the 780,000-strong crowd, her biggest gathering of supporters yet.

Robredo thanked her supporters for heeding her call when she declared her candidacy in October last year, that “awakened the strength that lay inside.”

Her campaign, now characterized by volunteerism where supporters organize by hundreds and fund their own activities to promote Robredo and her bid for the country’s top spot, has been called “the people’s campaign,” a “movement,” and a “crusade.”

“Pinatunayan nyo ngayon na parating may magagawa ang Pilipino,” Robredo said.

Robredo also thanked the crowd for accompanying her in her fight for the country, which her daughter Aika in her introduction of Robredo was her “sense of mission.”

“Walang survey na nagsabing ‘pag tumindig ako may titindig sa tabi ko,” Robredo said, a subtle reference to pre-election surveys which hardly budged in her favor.

“Kailanman di ako nagduda at nawalan ng pag-asa dahil alam kong mahal ng Pilipino ang kapwa n’ya Pilipino,” she continued.

“Behikulo lang ako ng pag-ibig na sumasaklaw sa bawat Pilipino,” Robredo said.

Despite making numerous vows in areas she barnstormed on solutions for power supply shortages, internet access, teachers’ trainings, and advances in agriculture sectors, Robredo gave did not set herself a timeline.

“Hindi ko ipapangako na makakamtan natin agad ang lahat ng ito o na mawawala ang lahat ng problema natin sa isang iglap lang,” she said.

She, however, said a governance under her helm would work hand-in-hand with Filipinos ahead.

“Walang kayang tumumbas sa nagakakisang lakas ng sambayanang Pilipino,” she said.

“Ang panata ko, sa landas para maabot ang solusyon, palalayain kayo ng gobyerno mula sa mga dumadagan sa inyo, tatabihan kayo sa mga dinaraanan nyo, ibubuhos ang lahat ng sandali, bawat piso ng buwis natin, ang buong lakas para iangat ang buhay ng Pilipino.”

Robredo will return to Naga where she will cast her vote.

With just one day before the polls, Robredo told supporters to spend the remaining day in prayer, and in resting their hearts from fear and doubt, with a promise of a return for all their efforts and sacrifices during the campaign period.