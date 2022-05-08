Pulse Asia denies conducting Bocaue mayor race survey

Pulse Asia denied Sunday it conducted a survey on the mayoral race in Bocaue, Bulacan, contrary to posts circulating on social media.

A photo that recently made the rounds on Facebook showed an art card of a supposed Pulse Asia survey, showing Bocaue mayor candidate JJS Santiago garnering a 77-percent voter preference over rival JJV Villanueva, who got 15 percent.

Bocaue's mayoral candidates are Jose Cruz Santiago, Jr. (JJS Santiago) of PDP-Laban and Eduardo Jose Villanueva, Jr. (Jonjon JJV Villanueva) of National Unity Party.

"Pulse Asia Research Inc. did not conduct a survey in Bocaue," the polling firm said in a statement.

"We will take the requisite legal action to hold the party that posted this fabricated liable," it added.

Pulse Asia released voter surveys in the months leading to the May 9 elections, which have been met with doubts by some supporters of candidates.

On Sunday, the Marketing and Opinion Research Society of the Philippines defended Pulse Asia and Social Weather Stations.

