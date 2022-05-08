President Rodrigo Roa Duterte shows his index finger after casting his vote for the midterm elections at the Daniel Aguinaldo National High School in Matina, Davao City on May 13, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

President Rodrigo Duterte will cast his vote Monday in a public high school in his bailiwick Davao City, which readied protocols to ensure the safety of the chief executive.

Duterte will vote at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Barangay Matina Crossing, the same precinct where he voted in the 2019 midterm polls.

Vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte, the president's daughter, is also expected to vote in the same location.

The school's admin officer said Sunday that Duterte and his daughter are not exempted from the protocols that would be implemented to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in the polling center.

Once they arrive, the President and his daughter would also undergo a temperature check and be screened for other virus symptoms.

Should they record a temperature higher than 37.5 degrees Celsius or show symptoms, they would be brought to an isolation polling precinct.

The school has also laid down strict protocols to ensure Duterte's safety, including requiring RT-PCR testing for the three electoral board members in his precinct.

The school's support staff, principal and admin officer as well as media members who will cover Duterte's voting also underwent virus testing.

Three of Duterte's children are running in this year's elections: Sara for vice president, Paolo for first district congressmen in Davao City, and Sebastian for Davao City mayor.

— Report from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO