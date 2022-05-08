Local barangay watchmen prepare an isolation polling place (IPP) on May 7, 2022 to be used by voters with COVID-19 symptoms and those positive for the virus supposedly allowed to go out of their quarantine. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines recorded 152 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, data from the Department of Health showed.

The number of active cases is 4,106, which is the lowest in more than two years, or since April 11, 2020, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido.

Of the fresh infections, 45 are from Metro Manila.

The country's total cases has climbed to 3,687,018.

The first confirmed coronavirus infection in the Philippines was reported on January 30, 2020, involving a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China were the disease is believed to have first emerged.

The Department of Health logged no new death due to the disease for the fourth straight day. The death toll remains at 60,439.

The DOH said Monday that the country recorded 1,399 new COVID-19 infections from April 25 to May 1, or around 200 average daily cases.

This is 5 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Some 67.9 million or 75 percent of the target 90 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease. Of those who received their primary series, 13.2 million have received their booster shots.

The Philippines will likely keep Alert Level 1 as the lowest step in COVID-19 restrictions until President Rodrigo Duterte's term ends on June 30, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III had said.

Authorities continue to remind the public to follow minimum health protocols, especially wearing of face masks.

