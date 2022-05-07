Pacquiao concludes campaign with promise of better life for the poor

GENERAL SANTOS CITY- Retired boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao capped his presidential campaign with his miting de avance, railing against corruption in a lengthy speech in his hometown here.

The senator began his campaign for the highest post in the land in the country’s tuna capital and he found it fitting to conclude it here two days before the national elections on Monday.

The former 8-division boxing champion toured the Visayas and Mindanao regions in the tailend of his campaign before staging the grand rally at the Gensan Oval.

“Gusto kong umunlad ang ating bansa, kung gusto nyo ng tunay ng pagbabago, samahan nyo ako,” said Pacquiao before heading to the grand rally.

“Sabi ko nga sa mga kasama kong mahihirap, ito na ang pagkakataong ipanalo ang ating mga sarili.”

Accompanying Pacquiao were his wife Jinkee, his mother Mommy Dionesia Pacquiao, and 1Pacman Partylist Rep. Eric Pineda.

Also present on the rally were Pacquiao’s brothers Bobby and Ruel Pacquiao, and senatorial candidate Atty. Lutz Barbo.

The rally also featured star power with Eddie Gutierrez, Annabelle Rama, and their children Ruffa and Richard Gutierrez in attendance. Wilma Doesn’t, Enzo Pineda, Freddie Aguilar, Skusta Clee, and Mitoy Yonting were also around to entertain the crowd.

Pacquiao reiterated his promised crusade against corruption which he said deprives Filipinos of good lives. He believe the country’s economy will experience dramatic improvement if corruption is eliminated.

“Ang aking unahing executive order, irereview ang mga government contracts. Pag napatunayang nagnakaw ka, pagbabayarin ka sa taong bayan,” he said.

“Kayong mga kawatan, tapos na ang maliligayang araw n’yo.”

He also boasted that more than 30 million have already registered for his “Pabahay Plus Program” which aims to provide free housing to the poor.

Pacquiao also promised to boost micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to provide livelihood to many Filipinos, citing that MSMEs make up more than 90 percent of the country’s businesses.

