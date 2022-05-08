Arriving and departing mothers in airports nationwide were given "Malasakit Help Kits" as Mother's Day tributes on May 8, 2022. CAAP media handout

MANILA — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Sunday gave out help kits to mothers in all of its airports nationwide in celebration of Mothers' Day.

In a statement, CAAP said the "Malasakit Help Kits" were given in help desks set up in airports.

The kits contained drinks, light snacks, and hygiene items such as wet wipes and sanitizers, the agency said.

CAAP added that the malasakit help kits were given to mothers upon the instruction of Transportation Sec. Arthur Tugade "as as an act of appreciation for their continued patronage of the country’s airports."

Malasakit Help Kits are given out on other special occasions, including International Women’s Day on March 8 and Valentine’s Day on February 14.

These are also distributed to passengers during "Oplan Biyaheng Ayos” campaigns during peak seasons such as Christmas, All Saints' Day, All Souls Day, Holy Week, and the opening of classes, CAAP added.

