MANILA - Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. called on his supporters to not sleep on the night of the 2022 national and local elections on May 9 to avoid what he claimed as another "accident."

During his last miting de avance in Parañaque City, Marcos did not specify what accident he was talking about, but his camp has contested his loss in the 2016 vice presidential elections to Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo.

"Alam naman po natin kapag naiwanan natin kung minsan maraming nangyayari na hindi kanais-nais," he said before thousands of supporters at the rally.

This was followed by chants from the crowd of "walang tulugan" or "no sleeping!"

Marcos Jr. has filed an electoral protest over the issue, alleging election fraud. But the Supreme Court, acting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, scrapped it in 2021. The high court cited several reasons for the dismissal, including the failure to allege specific acts showing electoral fraud.

This was on top of a manual recount in three provinces chosen by Marcos Jr. yielding 15,093 more votes for Robredo.

During the rest of his speech, Marcos Jr. tackled talking points he discussed in previous rallies such as how the Filipino people are able to overcome hardship through unity, and claimed that voting for him will improve the country's future.

"Gawin na po natin ang nakasulat sa ating mga placard," Marcos Jr. said. "Sama-sama tayo sa tagumpay sa darating na halalan sa Lunes. Ngunit sama-sama rin tayo sa tagumpay ng pagkakaisa ng buong Pilipinas."

Lakas-CMD, one of the founding parties of the UniTeam alliance, claimed that more than 1 million people attended Saturday's rally in Parañaque. Local authorities have yet to release an official crowd estimate.

Marcos Jr. has promised to restore jobs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and continue most of President Rodrigo Duterte's policies such the "Build, Build, Build" program and the war on drugs.

However, Marcos Jr. has also avoided most presidential debates and spontaneous interviews with the media, with his team citing reasons ranging from alleged anti-Marcos bias in the case of television host Jessica Soho to a supposed desire to campaign directly to the people.

If he wins the 2022 elections, he will face a country that is P12 trillion in debt with a debt-to-GDP ratio of more than 60 percent. He will also have to address issues such as recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Manila's competing claims with China in the West Philippine Sea, as well as rising commodity prices amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.