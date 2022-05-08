‘KakampINCs’ for Leni: Different beliefs, groups find common ground in Makati for Robredo

Fellow INC members Anne and Megs found each other in the crowd in Robredo’s Miting de Avance.



MAKATI CITY - When Iglesia ni Cristo, a religious group that supposedly practices bloc-voting, declared their support for Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte-Carpio’s candidacies, 35-year-old Megs found himself at a crossroads.

But four days after the announcement, Megs made the decision and a placard, and raised it high above his head. He is declaring his support for Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan.

“Kung kasalanan ito, humihingi ako ng paumanhin,” he said as he attended the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket’s miting de avance in Makati.

As fellow “kakampinks” read Megs’s placard, he drew a crowd around him.

The hashtag “kakampINCs” gained traction on social media on the day the INC leadership announced its endorsement of Marcos and Duterte-Carpio. Netizens who claim they are members of the religious group say they choose to go against the bloc-vote.

In the middle of Ayala Avenue, a short distance away from the main stage of the Robredo-Pangilinan miting de avance, Megs provided a living, breathing, human face to those posts.

“Bilang breadwinner, naninindigan ako para sa kinabukasan ng mga pamangkin ko at ng sa nanay ko na binubuhay ko sa probinsya,” Megs told ABS-CBN News.

Emerging from the crowd was Anne, 25 years old, who approached Megs and asked to take a photo with him.

“INC din kasi ako,” Anne said.

Echoing the battle cry that began in Cavite where local voters said they are not among the hundreds of thousands committed by local officials to back Marcos, Megs’s placard also read “2.6M minus 1,” referencing the INC membership as of 2015.

Calling themselves “pariahs” of the Philippines’ largely Catholic society, they proudly declared their existence and their decision to stand with Robredo.

“We’re here, we exist,” Ichie, 35, said.

“Iisa lang ang hangarin namin kahit naniniwala o hindi sa isang supreme being: good governance,” he added.

Despite being atheists, Ichie and his group came to support Robredo, a devout Catholic, in her Miting de Avance in Makati today:



Robredo, is a devout Catholic who recently revealed that she carries with her several rosaries and a novena.

The Vice President, who was criticized for her stand against divorce and the legalization of abortion, said during her campaign that she listens to varying voices regarding the issues.

Robredo also said she is for same-sex civil unions, but not for same-sex marriage.

This openness is what Tinette is banking on in her support for Robredo.

“Naniniwala ako na sa pamumuno ni Leni, binigyan niyang importansya ang lahat ng sektor, isang inclusive government kasama ang LGBTQ, na maisulong ang equal rights gaya ng civil union,” Tinette said.

Tinette holding a placard of her own at the Ayala Avenue and Paseo de Roxas intersection during the Robredo-Pangilinan miting de avance on Saturday, May 7.

Down Paseo de Roxas, fellow members of the LGBTQIA+ community gave free hugs to supporters.

The group - all already with COVID-19 vaccine booster shots - were confident giving love to their fellow “kakampinks” as they waved the rainbow flag.

“What we’re fighting for and what we want to achieve for this country is centered on love and understanding for everyone,” they said.

Free hugs for Leni: Rene and friends, all with boosters vs COVID-19, give out free hugs along Paseo de Roxas ahead of Robredo’s rally.



Robredo during her speech said she was a mere "vehicle" of the Filipino people's love for one another.

"Hanggang sa huli nating hininga, walang PIlipinong hindi marunong magmahal. Magkakarugtong ang pag-asa ng bawat Pilipinong kumakayod, nagsasakripisyo, nagmamahal ng kaniyang kapwa," Robredo told the 780,000-strong crowd.

