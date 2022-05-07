'Free yourself from fears and believe,' Robredo tells supporters

Robredo sisters remember father Jesse in introducing mom Leni

A young supporter hugs Vice President Leni Robredo at the presidential candidate’s Miting de Avance on May 7 on Ayala Avenue in Makati. Numerous celebrities and hundreds of thousands of people attended the mammoth event. VP Leni Media Bureau handout

MAKATI CITY - Vice President Leni Rorbedo’s daughters Aika, Tricia, and Jillian came together to introduce their mother before the crowd at her Makati miting de avance on Saturday.

Eldest daughter Aika remembered their late father, former interior secretary Jesse Robredo.

“Malamang bibiruin n’on si mama, ‘O akala ko ba ayaw mong pumasok sa pulitika, pangatawanan mo yan,’” she said.

Tricia recalled that their mother intended for her 2016 vice presidential bid to be her last foray into politics.

Despite this, the sisters supported her when she decided to run again.

“Kahit mabigat sa puso mamin sumuporta kami sa desisyon ni mama dahil sabi niya nga ang nagmamahal pinaglalaban ang minamahal,” Tricia said.

“Kilala namin si mama, at laging nangingibabaw sa kanya ang sense of mission kaysa sa kung ano ang tahimik at komportable para sa aming pamilya,” Aika added.

In the course of the campaign season, the Robredo sisters found comrades in campaigning for and defending their mother.

“Habang tumagal, unti-unting nawala ang pangamba namin sa pagtakbo ni mama; kayo ang tunay na frontliners ng laban na ito, ang puso at diwa ng kampanya,” she told the 780,000-strong crowd that stretched across Ayala, Makati, and Paseo de Roxas Avenues.

Robredo, who carried her husband’s branding of “tsinelas leadership,” championed again marginalized Filipinos whose lives she hopes to change if made president.

“Alam namin na wala na sigurong mas proud kay mama kayaa kay papa,” Aika said.

“Sasabihin niya matagal ka na naming secret weapon; panahon na para maliwanagan na rin ang iba at maipakita mo na rin ang iyong liwanag,” she finished, as Jillian echoed her mother’s now oft-repeated words from her proclamation:

“Buong-buo po ang loob namin at wala kaming takot, isa pong malaking karangalan na ibahagi ang Vice President, ang nag-iisa at pinakamamahal naming mama, at ang magiging ina ng ating bansa, ang susunod na pangulo ng Pilipinas, Leni Robredo.”

Robredo then gave her most impassioned speech yet, enjoining the crowd to celebrate a “historic” campaign, and reminding them of their strength and love which she said will carry the Filipino people through.

Robredo also gave supporters experiencing “election anxiety” some comfort by assuring them of a return of all their sacrifices in campaigning for her.

“Palayain ang sarili sa duda at pangamba, maniwala na sa dulo ng pawis at sakripisyo may tagumpay na nag-aabang, gawing payapa at tahimik ang puso,” she said.

“Pakinggan natin: may milyun-milyong pusong tumitibok, lumalaban, nagtitiwala sa kapwa Pilipino, nananalig sa Diyos, nag-uumapaw sa pag-asa, sabik nang paigtingin ang pagkilos tungo sa katuparan ng ating mga pangarap,” Robredo added.

Her miting de avance is her most well-attended campaign event, with 780,000 estimated crowd count by organizers by the end of the night.