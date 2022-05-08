Senator and presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao at the panel interview organized by the Comission on Elecitons and Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas, which aired last May 6, 2022. Screen capture

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) dared Sunday presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao to name an official from the agency whom the lawmaker claims is involved in corruption.

In an interview organized by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas, which aired last Friday, Pacquiao claimed he was aware of a DepEd official who received commissions from the agency's projects.

"May kakilala pa ako diyan, hindi pumapayag na bumababa nang 40 percent ang mapunta sa kaniya," Pacquiao said, without providing evidence.

(I know someone from that agency, they don't allow to have a kickback of less than 40 percent of the project cost.)

Pacquiao, whose campaign promises include ridding the government of corruption, also refused to name the official.

"Hindi na ako magsabi... pero maniwala kayo sa akin na ipakulong ko lahat ng mga kawatan diyan. Wala akong pipiliin kahit ano'ng posisyon mo," the retired boxing champ said.

(I won't name them anymore... but believe me that I will jail all those involved in corruption. I will not spare anyone, no matter what their position is.)

(Pacquiao's allegations can be seen in the 3:27 mark in the video below)

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In response, the DepEd urged the boxer-turned-politician to name the official.

"It is a moral duty for the good senator, being a candidate for the highest office in the land, to name names and/ or identify, and not rely on generalities to put down the whole institution of the Department of Education," the agency said in a statement.

The DepEd said it is "dangerous" for Pacquiao to attack the integrity of the department, whose personnel would serve as poll workers in the May 9 elections.

"While there might still be bad eggs within the organization, the leadership of the Department has seen fit to charge these known implicated and remove those found guilty. It is not, therefore, the time to condemn the whole institution," it said.

"To allege wrongdoing, unsupported by specific facts or without naming names, is tantamount to false accusation," it added.

Over 647,000 teaching and nonteaching personnel are set to sever as election workers in the elections, according to DepEd data.

RELATED VIDEO