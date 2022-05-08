Senate officials and employees on May 4, 2022 conduct a dry run of the reception of Certificates of Canvass (COCs) and Election Returns (ERs) for the May 9 presidential and vice presidential elections. Senate PRIB handout

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is "all prepared" for Monday's national and local elections, its chairman Saidamen Pangarungan said in a press conference a day before the polls.

Pangarungan said that Comelec, along with other government agencies such as the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and the Department of Education (DepEd), is ready for the expected influx of Filipinos who will be casting their votes nationwide.

He said that he was "impressed" with the preparations, even considering it "perfect."

This was after Pangarungan personally inspected the Comelec Election Monitoring and Action Center (CEMAC) in Parañaque and the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, where the canvassing for the senatorial and party-list elections will be held.

"I am very much impressed by the preparations dito. I will consider it perfect."

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said that as of Saturday, 632 of the 790 defective vote counting machines that will be used in the elections have been repaired.

"Hanggang mamaya, tapos lahat yung mga gagawin nating for repairs na vote counting machines natin," he said.

He also said all VCMs in Cotabato City have also been distributed for final testing and sealing ((FTS).

Atty. John Rex Laudiangco, the poll body's acting spokesman, said that out of the 106,174 VCMs subjected for FTS, 85 percent have already completed the process.

He said that while the FTS is supposed to have been completed by May 7, this schedule was set in consideration of some allowance period.

"Ang idea kasi ng final testing and sealing ay it is to be done prior to the conduct of the elections. So, in a way, we're still fully compliant with that part. Talaga lang pong naglagay kami ng allowance," said Laudiangco, who heads the Comelec's Law Department.

"The final (Technical Evaluation Committee) certification of our (Automated Election System) was already released. And therefore, our system is now in full compliance with the AES law," Garcia said.

About 65.7 million registered voters are expected to go out to their respective precincts and cast their votes on Monday, the same day that overseas voting by a total of nearly 1.7 million Filipinos abroad ends.

More than 18,000 national and local positions, from President to Sangguniang Bayan member, are up for grabs in Monday's elections.

Acting presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar urged Filipinos to head to their precincts early to vote while also following COVID-19 health protocols.

"Maaga po tayong pumunta sa mga presinto at bumoto ng mga kandidatong ating napupusuan habang patuloy na sinusunod ang pinaiiral na health and safety protocols," Andanar said.

(Let us head to our precincts early and vote for our preferred candidates while following health and safety protocols.)

"The Palace encourages all registered voters to use this occasion to choose the next set of leaders, who have the interest of the nation and the welfare of the citizens in their minds. Isa na naman itong patunay ng lakas ng ating demokrasya at katatagan ng ating Republika," he added.

(This is a proof of the strength our democracy and the Republic.)

'CLEAN UP'

Ecowaste Coalition national coordinator Aileen Lucero, meanwhile, called on candidates to go into "clean act" mode after the polls.

This was after her network observed that as early as Friday, election-related waste such as sample ballots have been littered in schools where poll precincts are located.

More plastic and food waste are expected on Monday, mostly from voters and poll watchers, she said.

"Ang Ecowaste Coalition, since nananawagan siya sa mga kandidato, win or lose, kailangan mag-switch na po kayo sa clean act mode at linisin ninyo ang inyong mga kalat," Lucero said.

(The Ecowaste Coalition calls on candidates to switch to clean act mode and dispose of your waste, win or lose.)

—with a report from Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

