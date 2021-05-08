PH reports 6,979 COVID-19 cases, total tops 1.094 million

People line up for a community pantry along Mapagmahal Street in Quezon City on May 6, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Saturday reported 6,979 new COVID-19 cases, as the country received more vaccine jabs to respond to the health crisis.

The day's new cases pushed the country's running tally to 1,094,849, of whom 63,376 are considered active cases.

Deaths increased to 18,269 with 170 fresh fatalities.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), Saturday's new deaths include 122 individuals initially tagged as recovered.

There were 10,179 more people who recovered from the respiratory disease, raising the total recoveries to 1,013,204.

Two laboratories failed to submit data on time.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier in the day said the relatively low number of COVID-19 cases reported in recent weeks could be attributed to the fewer samples being received by testing laboratories.

Since April 18, the country has been logging less than 10,000 daily cases, but on some days, the DOH said that this was due to either the low number of samples being received by testing laboratories, fewer laboratories operating, or the low number of laboratories submitting data on time.

Earlier in the day, the country received the 3rd shipment from AstraZeneca through vaccine-sharing platform COVAX. The shipment carried 2 million COVID-19 doses.

The country is also expecting the first delivery of 193,000 vaccine doses from US-based Pfizer/BioNTech.

As of May 4, government data showed that a total of 320,586 Filipinos are already fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, having received their 2nd dose.

Based on ABS-CBN News' monitoring, the figure accounts for 0.46 percent of the government's 70 million target for this year.