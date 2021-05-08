Duque says DOH to seek emergency use clearance for Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

A signage of Sinopharm is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Beijing, China, Sept. 5, 2020. Tingshu Wang, Reuters/File

MANILA — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has ordered his agency to seek emergency use authorization for Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine so the country won't have to return a batch of donations from China, as the President had ordered following backlash over his inoculation with the brand.

Duque made the announcement following the arrival of AstraZeneca's 2 million vaccine doses in the country on Saturday.

An EUA would allow a vaccine under development to be used for the government vaccination program.

This also came as the World Health Organization approved China's Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. It is the first vaccine developed by a non-Western country to win WHO backing.

President Rodrigo Duterte got inoculated with the Sinopharm vaccine on Monday.

His aides earlier said the dose is covered by the compassionate use license the Food and Drug Administration issued in February for the Presidential Security Group. The permit is good for 10,000 doses.

The FDA had warned that the doctor who requested the compassionate use permit would be liable for any of the vaccine's side effects, as it is yet to be studied by Philippine experts.

Because of this, Duterte said on Wednesday that he already told the Chinese ambassador to "withdraw" the donation of 1,000 Sinopharm shots from China.

He did not say when the jabs were delivered.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 vaccine products from the following have been cleared for emergency use by the country's drug regulator: Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Gamaleya Institute, Sinovac Biotech, Johnson & Johnson, and Bharat Biotech.

— with reports from Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News