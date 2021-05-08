DFA says additional 13 Filipinos sick with COVID-19 abroad

MANILA - Thirteen more Filipinos caught COVID-19 overseas, raising the overall tally among them to 18,537, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Saturday.

In its latest bulletin, the DFA said 6,029 Filipinos are still undergoing treatment for the respiratory disease outside the country.

Recoveries, meanwhile, increased by 16 to 11,349.

No new fatalities among Pinoys abroad were also announced. The death toll stood at 1,159.

Except for Friday, the agency has been reporting zero deaths since May 3, data collated by ABS-CBN News showed.

There are currently 94 countries or territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

In the Philippines, more than 1.094 million people have been infected with the disease, over 63,000 of whom remained active infections.

Nearly 18,300 on the other hand, have died due to the virus.

The Philippines has also suspended until May 14 the entry of travelers from India to keep out a COVID-19 variant detected there.

India is struggling to contain a wave of coronavirus infections that have swamped hospitals.