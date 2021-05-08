BFAR raises red tide alert in 4 more coastal areas in Visayas, Mindanao

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on Saturday cited four more areas that were found positive for paralytic shellfish poison or red tide.

In its most recent shellfish bulletin, the BFAR said that all types of shellfish and acetes or alamang from the following areas are not safe for human consumption:

Coastal waters of Daram Island, and Zumarraga, Cambatutay and Villareal Bays in Western Samar;

Coastal waters of Leyte, Carigara and Ormoc Bays, and Cancabato Bay, Tacloban City in Leyte;

Coastal waters of Biliran Islands;

and Murcielagos Bay in Zamboanga del Norte

These are in addition to waters previously identified by the BFAR among areas positive with red tide, including:

Puerto Princesa Bay, Puerto Princesa City in Palawan;

Coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol;

Tambobo Bay, Siaton in Negros Oriental;

Coastal waters of Calubian in Leyte;

Balite Bay, Mati City in Davao Oriental;

Lianga Bay and coastal waters of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur; and

Bislig Bay in Surigao del Sur.

Fish, squid, shrimps and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking, the agency said.

