Tuguegarao City in Cagayan on Sunday recorded the hottest temperature in the country for 2023 so far, at 38.7 degrees Celsius, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The city holds the warmest recorded temperature in the country at 42.2 degrees Celsius, observed on April 12, 1912 and on May 11, 1969.

Muñoz in Nueva Ecija logged the second highest temperature at 37.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Dagupan City in Pangasinan at 37.2 degrees Celsius.

In Metro Manila, the highest temperature for the day was recorded in Pasay City at 36.4 degrees, followed by Port Area in Manila at 36.2 degrees. A temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius was also recorded in Science Garden in Quezon City.

PAGASA earlier said the weather will continue to be hot and humid in most parts of the country.

Localized thunderstorms and cloudy skies may also be experienced within the next 24 hours.

