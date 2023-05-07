Magnitude 5.3 quake hits Isabela

MANILA (UPDATE) — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rocked parts of northern Luzon Sunday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

It was previously recorded at magnitude 5.1 but was later upgraded to magnitude 5.3.

Phivolcs said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, hit off the shores of Maconacon, Isabela at 7:36 p.m.

The quake was felt in the following areas in the Ilocos region and Cagayan Valley region:

Intensity V - Enrile, Cagayan

Intensity IV - Tuguegarao City, Cagayan

Intensity III - Solana, Allacapan, Lasam, Gonzaga and Gattaran in Cagyan

Intensity II - Cabagan, Cauayan, Delfin Albano, Ilagan, Jones, Ramon and San Pablo in Isabela

Intensity I - Sinait, Ilocos Sur; Dinapigue, Isabela; Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte.

Instrumental intensities were also recorded in the following places:

Intensity III - Gonzaga, Cagayan

Intensity II - Ilagan, Isabela; Tabuk, Kalinga; Madella, Quirino

Intensity I - Casiguran, and Baler, Aurora; Laoag City, Pasuquin, and Batac, Ilocos Norte; Santiago City, Isabela

No damage was expected from the quake, Phivolcs said, but it advised residents of the quake-hit areas to prepare for possible aftershocks.

Meanwhile, classes in the entire municipality of Enrile in Cagayan will be suspended on Monday, May 8.

According to Mayor Miguel Decena Jr., this is to make way for comprehensive inspection of buildings and other public infrastructure.

Last Thursday, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake also hit Maconacon, Isabela.

Strong earthquakes are recurrent in the Philippines due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

