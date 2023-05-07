Magnitude 5.1 quake hits Isabela

MANILA — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocked parts of northern Luzon Sunday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Phivolcs said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, hit off the shores of Maconacon, Isabela at 7:36 p.m.

Intensity V - Enrile, Cagayan

Intensity IV - Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

Instrumental intensities were also recorded in the following places:

Intensity III - Gonzaga, Cagayan

Intensity II - Ilagan, Isabela; Tabuk, Kalinga; Madella, Quirino

Intensity I - Casiguran, and Baler, Aurora; Laoag City, Pasuquin, and Batac, Ilocos Norte; Santiago City, Isabela

No damage was expected from the quake, Phivolcs said, but it advised residents of the quake-hit areas to prepare for possible aftershocks.

Last Thursday, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake also hit Maconacon, Isabela.

Strong earthquakes are recurrent in the Philippines due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

