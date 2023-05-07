MANILA — Department of Education (DepEd) spokesperson Michael Poa and former Lanao del Sur Rep. Mohammed Hussein Pangandaman are among the newly appointed government officials by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Malacañang announced Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the Palace said Poa was appointed as an undersecretary of DepEd, along with Sunshine Charry Fajarda who was also appointed assistant secretary of the said department.

Pangandaman, meanwhile, was appointed as administrator of the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan.

Poa and Pangandaman were appointed on Apr. 28, the Palace said.

Other new appointments made by President Marcos Jr. include the following:

National Telecommunications Commission

Ronald B. Cabute - Director II

Nelson T. Cañete - Director II

Ma. Victoria D. Deypalubos - Director II

Office of the President

Anthony D. Alcantara - Special Envoy on Transnational Crime

TESDA

Avelino S. Caraan Jr. - Member representing the labor sector

Shirley Vicoy-Yorong - Member representing the labor sector

Department of Science and Technology

Teodoro M. Gatchalian - Undersecretary

Romela N. Ratilla - Director IV

Department of Trade and Industry

Maria Blanca Kim B. Lokin - Undersecretary

Office for Transportation Security

Eugenio B. Paguirigan - Director IV

Southern Philippines Development Authority

Annabelle M. Ploteña - Acting Member, Board of Directors

NEDA Tarriff Commission