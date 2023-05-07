MANILA — Department of Education (DepEd) spokesperson Michael Poa and former Lanao del Sur Rep. Mohammed Hussein Pangandaman are among the newly appointed government officials by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Malacañang announced Sunday.
In a Facebook post, the Palace said Poa was appointed as an undersecretary of DepEd, along with Sunshine Charry Fajarda who was also appointed assistant secretary of the said department.
Pangandaman, meanwhile, was appointed as administrator of the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan.
Poa and Pangandaman were appointed on Apr. 28, the Palace said.
Other new appointments made by President Marcos Jr. include the following:
National Telecommunications Commission
- Ronald B. Cabute - Director II
- Nelson T. Cañete - Director II
- Ma. Victoria D. Deypalubos - Director II
Office of the President
- Anthony D. Alcantara - Special Envoy on Transnational Crime
TESDA
- Avelino S. Caraan Jr. - Member representing the labor sector
- Shirley Vicoy-Yorong - Member representing the labor sector
Department of Science and Technology
- Teodoro M. Gatchalian - Undersecretary
- Romela N. Ratilla - Director IV
Department of Trade and Industry
- Maria Blanca Kim B. Lokin - Undersecretary
Office for Transportation Security
- Eugenio B. Paguirigan - Director IV
Southern Philippines Development Authority
- Annabelle M. Ploteña - Acting Member, Board of Directors
NEDA Tarriff Commission
- Maria Lourdes M. Saluta - Director III