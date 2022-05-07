President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his speech during the inauguration of the new Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Sta. Cruz, Manila on May 4, 2022. Arman Baylon. Presidential Photo



MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte advised his successor to just "stick with the rules" and continue the fight against corruption.

Duterte, who is set to step down from office in less than 2 months' time, also urged Filipinos to follow the country's next top leader to "avoid any problems."

"Well, for a president, who will succeed me in a matter of days, ang ano ka lang is ... Sa Pilipino, ‘yung presidente just stick with your it’s ... There are rules everywhere to be followed. Just follow the rule," the President told Pastor Apollo Quiboloy in a taped interview aired Friday.

"Mayroong mga batas .... The rules are there. Follow the rules of our ... To make our national life more comfortable."

The Philippines will be relatively better in the coming years, Duterte added, but this could only be achieved if its leaders were honest and not corrupt.

"By any standard as compared to the others, we are poor. But somehow, about five generations, five presidents from now, we might be able really to raise the standard of living sa Pilipinas," Duterte said.

"We will reach there as long as iyong mga lider natin ... Mahirap kasi ’yung corruption. Stealing money from or into corruption, mahirap."

During the interview, he maintained he was not supporting any presidential contender but claimed the Marcos family does not have any ill-gotten wealth.

The Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG), the agency tasked to go after what the Marcos family plundered, has recovered more than P170 billion of the Marcos family's estimated $10 billion in ill-gotten wealth.

The tough-talking Philippine leader promised to fight corruption and maintain law and order during his campaign in 2016. He is known internationally for his bloody war on drugs and for cursing at the Pope.

The International Criminal Court in September last year authorized a full inquiry into the administration's drug war. The probe was suspended in November 2021 as the court assessed "the scope and effect of the deferral request" of the Philippine government.

The Philippines will hold its national and local elections on Monday.

