'Real unity': Rival schools join hands behind Leni, Kiko

MAKATI CITY - Rival schools declared a ceasefire in Makati on Saturday at the Robredo-Pangilinan miting de avance and rallied under the color pink.

Rhythmic beats bounced between buildings near the Philippine National Bank at Ayala Avenue, resounding along the street, as pink flaglets and miniature Philippine flags waved to the beat.

Buildings shaded them from the sun, but the drummers of The University of Sto. Tomas Yellow Jackets dripped with sweat as they performed De La Salle University’s battle cry, “Animo La Salle.”

“Ang school pride mase-set aside natin ‘yan, ‘pag future na ng bayan ang pinag-uusapan. Kaya kami magakakasama ngayon,” Jed Velarde added.

No rivalry here: UST Yellow Jackets perform the La Salle battle cry along Ayala Ave. Down the street is San Beda Alabang pep squad keeping their crowd pumped.



“Ito ang totoong unity. Ang school pride mase-set aside yan pag future na ng bayan ang pinag-uusapan.” @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/7Sg9hxQ4hA — Wena Cos (@wenacos) May 7, 2022

The Yellow Jackets for Leni are “generations” of members of the university’s pep squad, who have chosen to support Robredo’s candidacy this year.

“Hindi lang mga taga-UST ang nandito, pati different schools,” Joseph Silvero said, mentioning delegations of pep squads from the University of the Philippines, MAPUA, and Letran who also joined them, taking turns on the drum line.

Down the street stood the San Beda Alabang Pep Squad, gathering an audience of their own, as fellow Robredo supporters danced and took videos to their beat.

“We want to experience [the campaign] as much as we can, by doing something that we love, which is this,” the first time voters in their drumline said, and added they “just don’t want the other guy to win.”

Robredo’s rival, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is holding his own miting de avance in Parañaque.

Earlier in the day, “Cheerleaders for Leni” a group of about 100 alumni and students of various schools in Manila and Mega Manila, performed together at Paseo de Roxas corner Ayala Ave.

After their performance, Ajjie Mendelebar of Cheerleaders for Leni dropped by the Yellow Jackets for Leni to cheer them on and say hello.

About 100 cheerleaders from different schools universities & colleges in NCR and mega Manila also rallied together and performed for the crowd at Robredo’s Miting de Avance. @ajjiemendelebar: “Why not do something that we love for our country?”

🎥 Cheerleaders for Leni-Kiko pic.twitter.com/BPzFnMC5CO — Wena Cos (@wenacos) May 7, 2022

“Why not do something that we love and offer it not just to our candidate but to our country. As much as we can we want to do something for this campaign,” Mendelebar said.

“Wala nang ‘school-school’ dito, pink, red, white, and blue. Lahat Pilipino,” Dr. Hermie Saludes added, as the Yellow Jackets for Leni took a short break from drum beating to chat with Mendelebar and ABS-CBN News.

For the Yellow Jackets, this campaign is the perfect time to lend their talent to make their fellow supporters’ cries for better governance louder.

“Matagal na kaming maingay, ngayon pa ba kami tatahimik?” Saludes added.