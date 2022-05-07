Passengers flock to bus terminals ahead of Halalan 2022

Long lines greeted the passengers in different Cubao bus terminals in Quezon City on Saturday, as people sought to return to provinces to vote for the 2022 national elections.

One bus station had the passengers queuing that stretched across the lot and over the next street, while the other bus station whose trips are bound to different cities in central Luzon made the passengers line up for their respective trips.

Meanwhile, passengers at the Araneta City Bus Station stayed inside its waiting area. The trips are also bound for Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, and Tarlac.

Most of the passengers who lined up for tickets are going to the northern provinces of Luzon.

According to one bus attendant, the reason for the lack of buses is due to heavy traffic that left buses stuck.

Early this week, a Quezon City court ruled against the mandatory use of integrated terminals. This means the controversial 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. window hours travel scheme for provincial buses is terminated.

Thousands of passengers in April were stranded after the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Land Transportation Franchise Regulatory Board (LTFRB) imposed a “window hours scheme” for provincial buses in Metro Manila.