Presidential candidate Senator Manny Pacquiao during the second Commission on Elections’ #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — Presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao said he would accept whatever the result may be after the national elections on Monday.

Pacquiao said that as a boxer, he has taken some of the hardest hits in the ring. He will use the same thinking with the presidential elections.

“Boksingero naman ako, sanay ako sa paligsahan. Kung anumang desisyon ng taong bayan,” he told journalists before heading to his miting de avance at the General Santos City Oval on Saturday night.

But he reminded voters regarding their choice of candidate.

“Ang pagsisi laging nasa huli. Lagi na tayong nagsisi. Kaya 'wag tayong magsisi ngayon, bumoto tayo ng maayos at tunay na nagmamahal sa bayan,” said Pacquiao.

Nevertheless, he remained confident regarding his chances of pulling off a surprise in the national polls.

Pacquiao said he was able to send across his message to the voting public especially the poor.

“Sa tingin ko nadama ng mahihirap na tao ‘yung intensyon ko kung bakit lumaban ang Manny Pacquiao. Laban ito ng mahihirap na tao,” he said.

“Ganoon din ang kumpiyansa ko, alam kong mas maraming mahihirap na nangangailangan kay Manny Pacquiao.”

